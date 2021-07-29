Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Drops By 99.5%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RYES stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48. Rise Gold has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

