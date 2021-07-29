Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Drops By 99.5%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the June 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RYES stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48. Rise Gold has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.83.
About Rise Gold
