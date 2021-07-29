Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Grows By 497.3%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 497.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Separately, BOCOM International lowered shares of PICC Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.
Shares of PPCCY stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942. PICC Property and Casualty has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.
