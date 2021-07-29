Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Grows By 497.3%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 497.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, BOCOM International lowered shares of PICC Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get PICC Property and Casualty alerts:

Shares of PPCCY stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942. PICC Property and Casualty has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.4583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.