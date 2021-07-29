Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Decreases By 96.1%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the June 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTSKY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,963. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

