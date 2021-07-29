Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Increases By 220.7%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 220.7% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPNT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 70,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

