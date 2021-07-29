Short Interest in Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Increases By 100.0%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKOR opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

