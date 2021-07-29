Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Rises By 318.2%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 318.2% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 113.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

JCE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 56,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,839. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.