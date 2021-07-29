Short Interest in Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Declines By 98.1%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the June 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NEXXY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096. Nexi has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEXXY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

