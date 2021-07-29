Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Increases By 113.9%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth $135,000.

NTZ stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $16.05. 429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,330. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.75. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $176.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

