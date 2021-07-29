Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Increases By 600.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,343. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.