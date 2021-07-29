Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Increases By 600.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,343. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, and 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone.

