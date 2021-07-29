Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Grows By 139.1%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a growth of 139.1% from the June 30th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.6 days.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

KXSCF opened at $131.30 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.67.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

