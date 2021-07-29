Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Decreases By 85.2%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 68.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 150,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 197,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 473.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OIA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

