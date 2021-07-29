Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Decreases By 61.2%

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 600.0 days.

HUSQF remained flat at $$13.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74.

Separately, Danske downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

