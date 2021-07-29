Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Decreases By 61.2%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the June 30th total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 600.0 days.

HUSQF remained flat at $$13.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74.

Separately, Danske downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

