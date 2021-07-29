Short Interest in Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Rises By 3,500.0%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

