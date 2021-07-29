Short Interest in Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Rises By 3,500.0%

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.