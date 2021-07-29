Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Increases By 118.4%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Guild during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Shares of NYSE GHLD traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 29,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,604. Guild has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.67 million and a PE ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $526.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guild will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

