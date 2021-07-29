Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Drops By 55.3%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FUPBY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.28. 8,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,987. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36.

FUPBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

