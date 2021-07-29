Short Interest in Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Rises By 2,889.6%

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,900 shares, an increase of 2,889.6% from the June 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of CRQDF stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

