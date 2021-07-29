Short Interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Decreases By 58.8%

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CINR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.41 million, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ciner Resources has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 130.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

