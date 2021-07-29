Short Interest in CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Decreases By 91.4%

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the June 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,612,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CannaPharmaRX stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 465,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07. CannaPharmaRX has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

