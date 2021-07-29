Short Interest in Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Declines By 61.7%

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the June 30th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYRG traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.01. 10,532,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,921,656. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01.

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

