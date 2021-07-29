Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Expands By 100.0%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

