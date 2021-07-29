Short Interest in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Increases By 635.1%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 635.1% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after buying an additional 326,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWMX stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 98.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Betterware de Mexico has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $142.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.4761 dividend. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 363.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

