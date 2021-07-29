Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Drops By 77.4%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

