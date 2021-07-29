Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Drops By 77.4%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

