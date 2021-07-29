Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Grows By 544.8%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 544.8% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.32 on Thursday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

