Short Interest in Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Drops By 65.7%

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the June 30th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,839,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AZFL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Amazonas Florestal has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Amazonas Florestal Company Profile

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Amazonas Florestal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazonas Florestal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.