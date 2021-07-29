Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Decreases By 66.6%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the June 30th total of 381,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE MITT traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 361,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,631. The firm has a market cap of $171.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on MITT. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.