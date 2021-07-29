Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Grows By 445.2%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 445.2% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.94) to €10.80 ($12.71) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $11.58 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

