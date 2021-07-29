Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:OTMP traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 102 ($1.33). 5,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of £75.72 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. OnTheMarket has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.89).

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

