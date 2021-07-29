Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 186.43 ($2.44).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

VMUK stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 201.60 ($2.63). 2,180,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,052. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.21. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95). Also, insider David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total value of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.