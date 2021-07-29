Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,521,000 after buying an additional 586,636 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 686,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,478,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 187,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 104,503 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:SHG opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

