Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Receives $33.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.95. 158,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,623,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,554,000 after buying an additional 135,560 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,704,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,780,000 after buying an additional 1,344,457 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,353,000 after buying an additional 3,291,412 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,288,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.