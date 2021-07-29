Shadows Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00777181 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

