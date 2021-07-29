SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of SGBAF opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86. SES has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.28.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

