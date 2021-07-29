SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

SGBAF opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.28. SES has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

