ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $670.00 at Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $620.00 to $670.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.34.

Shares of NOW opened at $583.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 777.80, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $526.29. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $418.53 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

