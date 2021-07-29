ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $390.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.97.

NOW opened at $583.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.29. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

