Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.18.

Shares of ST opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $133,239,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,912,000 after purchasing an additional 758,777 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

