Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

NYSE:ST opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.