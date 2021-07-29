Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.420-$3.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.77 billion-$3.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82 to $0.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.18.

NYSE:ST traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

