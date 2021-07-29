Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Shares of ST stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.