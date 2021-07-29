Selecta Biosciences’ (SELB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SELB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $422.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

