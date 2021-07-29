SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.24

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.24 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 1,189.50 ($15.54), with a volume of 3542819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,205 ($15.74).
Several brokerages have issued reports on SGRO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.35.
SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
