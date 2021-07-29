SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.24

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.24 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 1,189.50 ($15.54), with a volume of 3542819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,205 ($15.74).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGRO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.35.

In related news, insider Andy Gulliford purchased 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total value of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.