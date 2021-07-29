Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Set at C$4.28 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$4.28 price target on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SES. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 target price (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.43.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$4.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.57. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.21 and a 52-week high of C$5.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$103,250.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

