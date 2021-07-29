Seaport Res Ptn Comments on RPM International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

