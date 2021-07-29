Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s earnings estimates for the second quarter and current year have been stable of late. For 2021, the compnany projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.40 and $3.55. The mid-point of the range suggests year-over-year growth of 9%. Approximately 75% of Sealed Air's end markets are experiencing higher demand for food, medical supplies, consumer staples, and surge in e-commerce demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. However, high debt levels and escalating input costs might dent the company's margins.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

