Scotiabank Raises Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$47.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.57.

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$38.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$38.34.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.6737095 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

