Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $106.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.67. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $106.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.