Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHNWF. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price objective on Schroders and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

SHNWF stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40. Schroders has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

