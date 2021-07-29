Schroders (LON:SDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,699.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,699 ($48.33) and last traded at GBX 3,625 ($47.36), with a volume of 7694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Schroders has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,196 ($41.76).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,572.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Keers bought 7 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, for a total transaction of £251.79 ($328.97). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total value of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770.

About Schroders (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

