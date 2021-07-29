Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 419,599 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419,599 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fortive were worth $116,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,873,160.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 243,658 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortive by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,366. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.