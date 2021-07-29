Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,162,272 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,162,272 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Teradata were worth $91,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,513. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

